Dublin is looking to fill several seasonal positions for The Wave, the city’s aquatics center and waterpark at Emerald Green Park.
The city will hold a hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Wednesday, April 7, to fill positions including lifeguards, swim instructors, water slide attendants, and recreation aides.
Pay will range from $14 to $21.37 per hour.
Applications are being accepted online at https://dublin.ca.gov/1759/Current-Opportunities. For more information, call the Parks and Community Services Department at (925) 574-4800.