DUBLIN — With two new eldercare facilities already underway in Dublin, the city council decided against pursuing a third until they can gauge the performance and market demand of the first two.
O&I Development proposed to study the possibility of an assisted-living facility on the Kaiser Commercial property in eastern Dublin at the June 20 city council meeting.
The envisioned three-story, 90,000 square-foot senior-care facility would have provided 70 assisted-living and 30 memory-care units on the 2.75-acre parcel adjacent to a Nissan car wash, currently under development on Dublin Boulevard.
The city council, however, voted 4-1 to deny the study, with Councilmember Kashef Qaadri the dissenting vote.
“I’m not in favor at this time, just because we already have two (facilities) in the works that have not even broken ground,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “We don’t know what the future holds for them, with regards to what they’re actually bringing in.”
Qaadri, however, expressed interest in seeing more information on the state of the eldercare market in the Tri-Valley.
O&I, an Irvine-based development and management company, manages communities across California, Nevada and Hawaii.
In May 2022, the city council approved the Inspiration Drive project, an 84-bed assisted-living and 55-bed memory-care project on the Valley Christian Center property. It then approved the 152-unit Dublin Senior Living project — now known as the Whitford of Dublin — the following month on Arnold Road.
While Dublin’s Development Activity website currently lists the Whitford’s sitework and building permits as under review, it includes no activity beyond the city council’s support of the project’s Inspiration Drive. For both of the proposed projects, the council has approved the Planned Development Zoning District with a Stage 1 and Stage 2 Development Plan; and the Site Development Review Permit.
“We haven’t even seen any of these actually brought up and built up and seen what they’re like in our community,” said Hernandez.
Colin Bagwell, Vice President of Acquisitions for O&I, nonetheless described the project as thoroughly researched and ready to go.
“When we develop new communities, they are 70% pre-leased before they are open,” said Bagwell. “That’s how much demand there is. … We have more information than anyone else. And all our properties are stabilized.”
The O&I project would have offered no affordable units and instead aimed at the higher end of eldercare, renting out for about $8,000 per month, said Bagwell.
Police to Enforce Speeding Limits at Wallis Ranch
Speeding issues in the private Wallis Ranch subdivision along Tassajara Road in northern Dublin were also addressed at the June 20 council meeting. The Dublin Police Services (DPS) will assign two officers four hours per week each to the area.
The council voted 4-0 to enter an agreement with the neighborhood homeowner’s association, with Councilmember Sherry Hu recusing herself. Sections of the California Vehicle Code allow for police officers to enforce speed limits on private roads if an agreement between the city and neighborhood exists, according to the staff report.
“There’s a lot of kids and families out walking in that area,” said Councilmember Jean Josey. “(The decision focuses on) keeping them safe, keeping residents just reminded that … your speed builds up pretty good on some of those downhills, and that there are in fact stop signs in that neighborhood.”
DPS Chief Nate Schmidt stated, “It won’t have as much of an impact on our day-to-day services that we provide, but will have an impact, we believe, within Wallis Ranch during certain time periods.”