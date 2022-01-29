Dublin is urging residents to be cautious after Alameda County Animal Services reported that coyotes have been sighted near Emerald Glen Park and Tassajara Creek Trail in Mount Diablo State Park.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, coyotes rarely pose a threat to humans, but may attack small pets. Fish and Wildlife urges residents to keep small pets inside, unless they are being watched by their owners.
According to Fish and Wildlife, coyotes will become wary of an area if they are continually hazed, according to the state. They can be frightened by loud noises or by throwing rocks and sticks at them. Motion sprinklers and lights may also keep coyotes from entering yards.
The state does not trap or relocate coyotes.