Dublin has introduced a city parks program that allows donors to ‘adopt’ a new or existing bench, adding a bronze plaque with a personal message to honor an individual, family, business, or community organization.
Donors can “adopt” an existing, 6-foot steel bench in a city park for $1,500, or the city will install a new bench for $2,500. Messages on the 2-inch by 10-inch plaques will be limited to three lines, with no more than 30 characters per line, including spaces.
The Parks and Community Services Department said the plaques and benches will be maintained at the city’s expense, including the removal of any graffiti, for at least 10 years. Once a bench is considered no longer serviceable, donors will be offered the opportunity to “adopt” a new bench.
The plaques and benches remain the property of the city. For more information, call 925-556-4500.