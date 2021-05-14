Dublin has introduced a new online program for residents to report issues such as potholes, graffiti, or a streetlight that needs repair.
Fix It Dublin, operated by a private company, SeeClickFix, allows residents to submit photos, videos, or written descriptions of an issue. It also lets users know if the issue has already been reported. Once an issue is submitted, users can engage directly with city staff.
Residents can submit service requests to the city’s website or via a Fix It Dublin mobile app.
The Fix It Dublin program replaces the city’s RequestTracker.