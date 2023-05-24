Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) have named their 2023-24 District Teachers of the Year.
In Dublin, the district chose John Green Elementary kindergarten teacher Chelsie Avila for the balance of knowledge, compassion and creativity she brings to her students every day. Her focus on creating an equitable learning program earned her recognition, while her problem-solving skills make her a great team leader and supporter of the academic and emotional needs of her students.
During her 15-year career, Avila has spent time in elementary schools teaching classes from transitional kindergarten to fourth grade and working with special needs students. She said she chose education because she saw the impact a teacher can have on a loved one in need of specialized instruction.
“I wanted to be a person who could help other families navigate their exceptional journey,” she said. “I wanted to help kids and make a positive impact on their lives.”
Avila said being chosen as Dublin’s Teacher of the Year felt amazing, and she was honored to be recognized for the work she and her team does to support students.
“It’s definitely a boost of energy,” she said. “It hasn’t really changed my mission. I will continue to do my best to advocate for and support all learners, to help students understand that they are great and capable human beings.”
DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk explained that his district had so many gifted educators to choose from, highlighting one was difficult.
“All our educators contribute to the success of Dublin’s students, and we are grateful for all their efforts,” Funk said. “While all are worthy of recognition, it’s a privilege to highlight those who were nominated by their peers. To stand out among your colleagues is perhaps the greatest honor. Congratulations to all our Teachers of the Year.”
LVJUSD named East Avenue Middle School Spanish teacher Irene Lucero its Teacher of the Year for the individualized attention she gives each studentLucero said the unexpected recognition felt good.
“It was such a surprise to find out that I was Teacher of the Year,” Lucero said. “I know that we have a lot of great teachers at the school I’m at, and within the district, but I am grateful to be recognized and thankful for it.”
In addition to teaching Spanish to 7th and 8th graders, Lucero also teaches AVID (acceleration via individual determination). The AVID program is used nationwide to help close the achievement gap, taking college-bound students and giving them tools they need to succeed, from note-taking skills to teamwork.
A veteran teacher with 13 years’ experience, Lucero originally worked with high school students, but felt it wasn’t the right fit for her. She transitioned to middle school, and the Livermore High graduate said she is happy to have found a place to flex her educational muscles in her own hometown.
East Avenue Middle School Principal Jesse Hansen offered his support and congratulations to Lucero.
“My favorite part of each day is walking into classrooms to observe our students learning,” Hansen said. “Mrs. Lucero’s students are always engaged. Her dedication and enthusiasm for teaching is evident by her connection with students, and she has created an environment where students know they are intellectually and emotionally safe.”