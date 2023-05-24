Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) and Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) have named their 2023-24 District Teachers of the Year.

In Dublin, the district chose John Green Elementary kindergarten teacher Chelsie Avila for the balance of knowledge, compassion and creativity she brings to her students every day. Her focus on creating an equitable learning program earned her recognition, while her problem-solving skills make her a great team leader and supporter of the academic and emotional needs of her students.