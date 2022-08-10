DUBLIN – Chick-fil-A’s presence in the Tri-Valley may increase soon, should two development projects currently in the application phase, move forward in Dublin.
The plans, which both propose razing former steakhouse restaurants in favor of new Chick-fil-A locations, seem a nod to the fast-food restaurant’s iconic marketing campaign that began on an Atlanta, Georgia, billboard that pictured two cows writing, “Eat Mor Chikin.”
Developer 4G Development and Consulting, Inc. applied for a site development review permit in July 2021 that would allow for the demolition of the former Black Angus Steakhouse restaurant at the Hacienda Crossings shopping center, according to Dublin Communications Manager Shari Jackman. The permit would also allow the construction of a new 2,781 square-foot drive-through restaurant in its place.
"This application has been submitted and is going through the planning process," said Jackman.
The project’s preliminary utility plan showed 30 parking spaces and three drive-through lanes on the one-acre parcel.
Independently, another developer, Ryan Shea, submitted a pre-application in September 2021 to demolish the former McNamara’s Steak and Chop House at 7400 San Ramon Road in Dublin and construct a 5,000 square-foot drive-through restaurant there.
This location, on about 1.5 acres, would operate two drive-through lanes and provide 32 parking spaces.
"A formal application has not yet been submitted" for the San Ramon Road project, said Jackman.
Should the projects complete development, Chick-fil-A would boast three locations within a 1.5-mile radius near the I-580-680 interchange, as Pleasanton already hosts a location on Johnson Drive.
Actual construction timelines will depend on how quickly the applicants respond to comments, said Jackman. The city could not provide any dates just yet. Both projects will require traffic studies.
4G recently explored another Chick-fil-A location in Castro Valley but met community opposition there related to fears of traffic congestion and concerns over Chick-fil-A’s perceived anti-LGBTQ stance.
The Castro Valley Municipal Advisory Council rejected that project’s necessary land-use change in January 2021.
Chick-fil-A previously drew attention to new store openings with its First 100 program, which awarded a location’s first 100 customers with a year’s supply of Chick-fil-A. The company has since modified the contest and now celebrates openings by surprising 100 “community heroes” with the year-long prize, according to the company’s website.
Chick-fil-A did not respond to a request for comment about either project.