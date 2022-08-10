Chik-fila-A

Photo courtesy of chik-fil-a.com.

DUBLIN – Chick-fil-A’s presence in the Tri-Valley may increase soon, should two development projects currently in the application phase, move forward in Dublin.

The plans, which both propose razing former steakhouse restaurants in favor of new Chick-fil-A locations, seem a nod to the fast-food restaurant’s iconic marketing campaign that began on an Atlanta, Georgia, billboard that pictured two cows writing, “Eat Mor Chikin.”