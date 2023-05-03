DUBLIN — Mayor Melissa Hernandez delivered the annual 2023 Dublin State of the City address to a sellout crowd at the Shannon Center on April 19.
Hosted by the Dublin Chamber of Commerce, Hernandez touched on economic and development issues, as well as the city’s plans to improve and support its Climate Action Plan.
“It is truly an honor to serve this community that I love, and to share the dais with my fellow city council members,” said Hernandez. “I appreciate their intellect and passion … we understand that the decisions we make will impact us for years to come.”
Hernandez said the City of Dublin has had a banner year in myriad ways, including successful community programs, planned development and city outreach strategies to aid local businesses.
“We are fortunate to have so many in our community who are passionate about helping others,” said Hernandez. “I am proud of the city’s relationship with the community and the services we are able to provide.”
She highlighted programs and allotments including, $200,000 set aside for Axis Community Health in Dublin, $361,000 for mental health support and $561,254 for various area community programs.
“We are able to provide these services because we are in a very good place financially,” the mayor added, saying the city’s 2022-2023 coffers have $13.5 million set aside in revenue reserves.
Hernandez also said there is $211.5 million earmarked in the general fund for projects, including the Downtown Dublin Preferred Vision, Wallis Ranch Community Park, Jordan Ranch Neighborhood Square, Library Tenant improvements, Village Parkway Pavement Reconstruction and the Dublin Boulevard Extension to Livermore. She added that the city’s valuation, what the city is worth, is $21 billion, an uptick of $1.2 billion from the previous year.
“One very important reason we have such a positive financial outlook is due to our business community,” Hernandez said. “Businesses are the backbone of our economy. During and after the pandemic, the city council supported many economic development programs to ensure our city could continue to be prosperous.”
Some of those programs include Taste of the World, Small Business Navigator Program, Holiday Gift Guide and the Small Business Spotlight series, which introduces businesses to the community via social media.
“We had 2,210 businesses in Dublin and more than 33,000 people employed,” said Hernandez. “Our unemployment rate is a low 3.4%.” She added that there is an uptick in office leases, with the most notable being Snowflake, which is expanding its footprint in Dublin to 153,000 square feet at Dublin Corporate campus.
Dublin’s retail market remains strong, with 4.2 million square feet of retail space and an occupancy rate of 95.4%. Coming soon to Dublin are AutoZone, Domino’s Pizza, VinFast and Serendipity Labs.
“Business is strong here in Dublin,” said Hernandez. “Very strong.”
Within the next five years, Hernandez added, the Dublin Place Shopping Center, which is home to Burlington Coat Factory, Hobby Lobby and Target, will become a town square, making it a walkable main street-type of experience.
Turning to housing, Hernandez said the new housing element updates include 3,719 Regional Housing Needs Allocation units assigned by the state. The senior population has also been included in the city’s housing plans.
“Like it or not, it comes as no surprise we are all getting a little older,” she said. “Recognizing that, the city council voted last year to support several projects. “
The first project devoted to seniors is on Inspiration Drive, a 139-bed unit. The second is on Arnold Road at the Dublin Senior Living Center, which will provide a 152-unit project. All will include assisted living and memory care units.
The city’s parks are also growing. In addition to Jordan Ranch Neighborhood Square and Wallis Ranch Community Park, Dublin also celebrated the opening of Don Biddle, a 30-acre park just east of Dougherty Road.
Dublin’s 2030 Climate Action Plan is moving along and will result in $28 million in savings over the next 25 years.
“Some of the projects have already been completed,” said Hernandez. “Including new solar panels at city facilities, LED lighting, HVAC replacements and more.”
Following COVID, the need for mental health services became crucial, said Hernandez. Together with the city, the police department created the behavioral health unit, which is staffed with licensed therapists to assist individuals and the community at large.
“The people that work for the City of Dublin come together every day to serve our community with a common purpose, to make Dublin the best, the best, and the very best that it can be … thank you for letting me share all the wonderful things that are taking place in our new American Backyard.”