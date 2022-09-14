The Dublin High football team defeated Newark Memorial High School on Sept. 9, 36-6 at home.
Senior running back Adam Moore led the way for the Gaels as he rushed for 82 yards on five carries and recorded one touchdown. Moore also caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.
It was a heavy run game for the Gaels. Dublin ran the ball 36 times over the course of the game for 250 yards. Senior Brady Steadman rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries.
Newark was outmatched from the beginning and could not stop the Gaels on the offensive end.
Defensively, the Gaels were solid and did not allow many chunk plays for the Cougars to work with.
The win gives Dublin their second victory of the season. They improve to 2-1 and will face Kimball High School on Sept. 16 to start their three-game road trip.