DUBLIN — On April 19, the city council held its first public hearing to discuss the move toward district-based elections.
As mandated by the state, the council will hold at least four additional hearings before adopting an ordinance that will designate district boundaries for the next 10 years.
“What the city currently has for councilmembers is an at-large system,” said Kristen Parks, consultant with National Demographics Corporation (NDC), the group assisting the council with the transition. “An at-large system means that all voters in the city have the opportunity to vote for all councilmembers.”
In contrast, a by-district system — which the city is transitioning to — will geographically divide the city into four districts, with residents in each district voting for just one council seat. Councilmembers must live within their respective districts. The mayoral position, however, remains elected at-large.
The city decided in February to transition to the by-district system in response to a December 2021 letter from Shenkman & Hughes, the Malibu law firm behind similar demand letters previously sent to Livermore and Pleasanton city councils. Livermore first transitioned to districts in 2018 ahead of the 2020 election, and Pleasanton recently established its own boundary lines in March this year.
Due to the timing of its scheduled hearings, Dublin won’t have its new districts established prior to the direct primary election on June 7.
The letter to Dublin accused the city’s “racially polarized” at-large election system of violating the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 (CVRA). It cited the inability of Indian American candidates to win councilmember seats in Dublin’s 2018 and 2020 elections as support for its accusation.
“The absence of representation of Indian Americans on the city’s governing board is revealing,” the letter said.
Parks explained that while transition demands in the name of CVRA number in the hundreds, few jurisdictions have chosen to go to trial in lieu of transitioning and, of those that have, none have successfully defended their case in court.
“From the perspective of voters and residents of these cities, one of the frustrating things is the millions of dollars that are spent when we see these cases go to trial,” Parks continued.
CVRA, passed in 2015, aims to prevent majority voter groups from using vote dilution to block minority voter representation. While a minority group might, for example, find it impossible to win a councilmember seat in an at-large system, it may win one in a district-based system, if the district boundaries are drawn in its favor.
Dublin, with its consultant teams, therefore encouraged residents to provide community feedback to help define the city’s communities of interest and the geographic boundaries that define them. State law also considers whether the districts are easily identifiable, are compact and non-partisan.
The districts, explained Parks, should each contain roughly one quarter of the city’s voting population — or 17,867 people. They should avoid diluting protected classes of voters and not base themselves solely on race.
The city plans to hold two workshops — the first virtual and the second in-person — to share further details about the redistricting process and the mapping tools available to the public. The first workshop will be held on April 28 and the second on May 4.
“The main thing we want the public to know is that there’s no wrong way to define your community,” said Parks. “Because districts are about electing representatives and, in district-based elections, you are electing someone from your district, we want residents of Dublin to think about what their community is geographically and what are those features that identify that community.”
A second public hearing will follow the workshops, after which NDC will produce draft maps for the city council and the community to review over the course of another two public hearings. The council will make its final map decision and introduce the districts as ordinance in a fifth hearing, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16.
Residents can find mapping tools, background and instructions on the city’s website at dublin.ca.gov/dublindistricts.