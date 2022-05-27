Dublin has hired Jaclyn Dwyer, former director of parks and recreation for Stanislaus County, California, to be its new director of parks and community services, effective Friday, May 1. Dwyer succeeds La Shawn Butler, who retired in March.
“I am pleased to welcome Jackie Dwyer as the new parks and community services director,” City Manager Linda Smith said in an announcement. “Her extensive background in recreation services will ensure that we can continue to deliver quality programming and services to the Dublin community.”
Dwyer is joining the city as Dublin embarks on the construction of a new 13,000-square-foot Cultural Arts Center at the Dublin Civic Center and the development of an 8.75-acre community park adjacent to the Wallis Ranch community.
In her role with Stanislaus County, she oversaw 34 public park facilities with an annual budget of $13.2 million and a staff of 55 full-time and 50 part-time employees. She previously worked as executive director of the Gettysburg Recreation Authority in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and as a recreation supervisor for Brentwood, California.
Dwyer holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation administration management from California State University, East Bay, and a master’s degree in management and public administration from the University of Phoenix. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, she received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.