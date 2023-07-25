DUBLIN – Hazel Weatherford has been appointed as the City of Dublin’s new deputy city manager. Wetherford, who is currently serving as the city’s economic development director, will take over in her new role on July 31.
“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Hazel Wetherford to the position of deputy city manager,” said City Manager Linda Smith in a recent press release. “Hazel has proven to be an invaluable asset to the city over the years and has led much of the city’s economic recovery efforts during the pandemic. She’s an innovative thinker and has the drive to bring two of the city’s top priorities to the forefront – Downtown Dublin and the extension of Dublin Boulevard to Livermore.”