Jay Baksa has been named finance director for the City of Dublin, effective July 1, following the retirement of Lisa Hisatomi.
Baksa has worked for the city since 2015, serving as assistant director of administrative services since 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Jay Baksa has been named finance director for the City of Dublin, effective July 1, following the retirement of Lisa Hisatomi.
Baksa has worked for the city since 2015, serving as assistant director of administrative services since 2020.
During his time with Dublin, he has overseen the day-to-day financial operations of the city, including payroll, general accounting, annual audits, cashflow needs, and investment management. As a financial analyst, he coordinated the city’s Fiscal Sustainability Task Force and managed the User Fee Study/Cost Allocation Plan.
He also developed a 10-year forecast model for executive management and developed an interactive Cost Recovery Model for Parks and Community Services programs. He also led the city’s investment strategy, which includes a $300 million portfolio.
He previously spent eight years as a financial analyst for Fresno County.
Baksa received a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from San Diego State University.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
LIVERMORE — Axis Community Health CEO Liz Perez-Howe welcomed a crowd who weathered the extreme heat to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the future Axis Community Health Second Street Clinic on July 14. She was joined by a…