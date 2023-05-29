Dublin is accepting registrations for its fall preschool classes.
The program offers a play-based curriculum that includes number, letter, shape, and color recognition, along with basic language and math skills.
The city offers two-, three-, and four-day preschool programs at the Shannon Community Center, 11600 Shannon Ave., and Nielson Elementary School, 7500 Amarillo Road.
To register, go to DublinRecGuide.com or call 925-833-6645 for more information.
