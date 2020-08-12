The City of Dublin has announced that registration is now underway for L.I.V.E ‘n’ Rec (Learning in a Virtual Environment), a new program to provide support for working parents with children in first to fifth grades.
This six-week program will run from Aug. 17 through Sept. 25. The program may be extended if distance learning is extended by the Dublin Unified School District.
As school resumes virtually and students begin to navigate distance learning, trained parks and community services staff will oversee students and provide assistance and support to help them complete online learning modules. Students will be assigned to stable cohort groups of no more than 12, adhering to all state and county safety guidelines and protocol. This includes daily temperature checks, proper social distancing, frequent handwashing and regular sanitizing of supplies and equipment.
Once distance learning is complete, play begins. Students will engage in cooperative games, activities, sports, fitness activities, creative play and arts and crafts.
Students must bring all distance-learning equipment and materials, including laptop computers, headphones, pens, pencils and notebooks, as well as the specific links and passwords required to access their schoolwork. Students must also bring their own lunches, snacks and beverages. No food will be provided due to COVID-19 protocols.
The program will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, at five sites in Dublin - Shannon Community Center, Dublin Senior Center, The Wave at Emerald Glen Park, Dublin Library and Dublin Heritage Park and Museums.
The cost of the six-week program is $600 for Dublin residents and $720 for non-residents. For more information or to register, visit dublinrecguide.com.