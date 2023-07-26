In addition to its regular Monday through Thursday schedule, the Dublin Passport Services office will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
Passport services are provided by appointment only. Dublin will begin accepting applications for Saturday on Tuesday, Aug. 1. To schedule an appointment, go to dublin.ca.gov/passports.
Persons who are applying for a passport should bring proof of U.S. citizenship, photo Identification, two passport photos, and means of payment. All applicants, including children, must be present during the process, and both parents must be present for children under 16.
The federal government has designated Dublin as an authorized Passport Acceptance Office.