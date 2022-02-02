DUBLIN — The SCS Property in Eastern Dublin may soon have a viable vision with which to move development forward, following three rejected proposals over the years.
The planning commission agreed unanimously on Jan. 25 to accept a preferred plan for the 76.9 acres of vacant land north of I-580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street. The action paves the way for Dublin City Council to review and possibly approve the proposal.
The preferred plan is meant to serve only as a guide for future development. Committee members commented on its balance of city, resident and owner interests.
“I’m pretty excited about this plan,” said Commissioner Dawn Benson. “It’s the first one I’ve seen that really seems to be able to work in the community.”
The plan includes 500 to 550 market-rate units and a 2.5-acre site for 70 to 150 affordable housing units. It highlights a spacious town-square concept with views of Mt. Diablo to anchor shops and restaurants, while also boasting a separate pedestrian-focused entertainment district.
Commissioner Janine Thalblum applauded the collaboration that went into the plan’s creation.
“Boy, could we have used that (collaboration) 20 years ago,” she said. “I’m so appreciative to all our community members who participated.”
Last spring, following the rejection of the At Dublin project, the city council sought outside guidance and approved a community outreach process led by ELS Architecture & Urban Design and Urban Field to create a plan that reflected community needs.
A community advisory committee (CAC), consisting of 14 Dublin residents and business owners, was formed to facilitate outreach. Over the past year, three CAC meetings, three public meetings and three online surveys were conducted to gather input on the plan’s development.
Feedback from the outreach centered mainly around affordable housing — whether the property provided a sufficient amount, whether it was for seniors or families or both, and whether it took the form of a dedicated site or dispersed inclusionary housing. The preferred plan leaves room for possible adjustments to the project. Concerns regarding the project’s impact items, such as traffic and schools, were also noted.
The committee felt the feedback was incorporated well into the plan.
Benson, however, cautioned the public against becoming too attached to what was presented, as it was still only a preferred plan.
“This isn’t the development plan,” she added. “This is what can be done. I would like to see this kind of plan come to fruition versus get changed and massaged differently when it’s actually a developer’s presentation.”
Should the city council approve the preferred plan this month, the next step for the project would be for a developer to submit a development project that would go through a review and permitting process. ELS estimated another seven to ten years before the project is fully completed.
“It’s a long way off and we need all your voices,” said Commissioner Stephen Wright. “Democracy can be painful, but it’s what we got.”
For more information, visit dublin.ca.gov.