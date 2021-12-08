DUBLIN — The planning commission has taken the next steps toward building Eden Housing’s fifth affordable housing development project within the city limits.
In a unanimous vote Nov. 3, commissioners approved the site development review permit for the Eden project on Regional Street, in the downtown Dublin Transit-Oriented District, which would develop 113 units to serve very-low- and low-income seniors. The Dublin Transit-Oriented District is zoned for a mix of residential and commercial buildings, centered around easy access to transit, such as BART. The issuance of the permit enables Eden Housing to apply for the remainder of the funding needed to bring the project to fruition.
“We build high-quality, well-managed communities that benefit not only the residents, but also the neighborhoods in which they are located, and we are very excited about this new project," said Tami Strauss, Eden Housing associate director of real estate development.
The project would include 55 studios, 57 one-bedrooms, and one unrestricted two-bedroom manager's unit. All the units would be restricted to senior households earning between 20 and 50% of Alameda County Area Median Income (AMI). It will include 57 parking lots built around a contemporary five-story building with landscaping and amenities, including a community room and fitness center.
“I really like and appreciate this project,” said Commissioner Dawn Benson. “I love the community aspect of it. I think it is a very well thought out and orchestrated design that allows for folks to get together.”
Dublin resident Greg Bonato, who identified himself as being with the Building Trades Council, applauded the project for the local workers it will employ.
“I am speaking in support of the plan,” he said. “It will be good for the economy, the environment … and it will help ensure the work is done safely by a trained workforce.”
According to staff, the development is expected to cost $46 to $74 million, contingent on the number of units constructed, with completion set for 2024.