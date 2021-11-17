DUBLIN — Dublin’s Planning Commission on Tuesday narrowly recommended a proposal for a 573-home development on the city’s east side, following concerns about its effect on wildlife, traffic and water availability.
The 3-2 vote pushed Trumark Homes’ “East Ranch” project forward to the Dublin City Council, which ultimately will decide whether the 165.5-acre development is built.
The development includes five neighborhoods of single-family homes varying in square-footage for families with higher incomes to smaller square-footages for lower income buyers. The site will include a sixth neighborhood of townhomes, two parks totaling 11.5 acres, about 1,500 new trees, and bicycle and pedestrian trails.
The developer plans to donate two acres to Eden Housing and Sunflower Hill to develop residences for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Dublin Planning Commissioners Dawn Benson, Catheryn Grier and Janine Thalbun voted in favor of the development, while Renata Tyler and Stephen Wright voted against it.
Thalbun became emotional before she voted for the project, which will straddle Croak Road.
“Dublin deserves people of all income levels an opportunity to live here — and certainly all ability levels,” she said. “I look forward to that coming back at a later time.”
Wright said he voted against the plan because Trumark planned to pay millions of dollars to meet the requirement for affordable housing, instead of constructing more lower-price units.
“Dublin has for a longtime approved projects that do not have a variety of housing for lower income people,” Wright said. “We are building another executive conclave, and we have a history of having developers being able to pay.”
Formerly known as the Croak Property, the project will be built on the Fallon Village property north of the 580 freeway, east of Fallon Road and the Jordan Ranch development, south of the Postano development and adjacent to the city’s eastern boundary.
The location is part of the Eastern Dublin Specific plan adopted in 1994 to develop about 3,300 acres. The East Ranch property was added to the plan in 2005.
Under the current proposal, 473 single-family one- and two-story homes with two-car garages and 100 two- and three-story townhomes will be built. The homes will be in various styles — traditional and modern farmhouse, California revival and contemporary.
A 5.5-acre park, including a dog park and toddler play area, will be created at the northwest corner of the site, along with a 6-acre park at the south end, east of Croak Road and north of Central Parkway. That park would include basketball, tennis courts and other amenities.
A pocket park will be placed on a neighborhood street.
Dublin’s laws require large developers to designate 12.5% of their units as affordable housing or meet other requirements. The East Ranch project requires 72 units, but Trumark’s director of community development, Pamela Salas Nieting, said the company instead proposed construction of 18 moderate income units dispersed throughout the development; paying in-lieu fees for 25 units, or $5.4 million; and constructing 50 deed accessory dwelling units for low-income residents. Trumark also will donate the two-acres to Eden and Sunflower for low to very low rental housing.
Janine Rubino-Brumm, vice president of Sunflower Hill, said the organization, which helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) live on their own, will collaborate with Eden Housing and use the land to create 30 units of housing. A proposal will come before the council at a later date.
“We’re excited about this opportunity,” said Andrea Osgood, Eden’s senior vice president.
Trumark said 39 of 567 trees on the land will be retained. Four trees deemed “heritage” trees — three oaks and a cypress — would have to be removed.
Nieting said the project will create hundreds of local construction jobs and raise $94 million in project fees for the city and schools.
During the meeting, four people spoke in favor of the project because of the plan to create housing for people with IDD. Two were against it; and three liked the project, but had concerns about some aspects, including traffic, tree removal and its proximity to their homes. Another caller pointed out that the project lies under the Livermore Municipal Airport departure path.
John Dalrymple — who identified himself as representing 200 families of local electricians, plumbers, sheet metal and construction workers — said they had concerns about growth, but the project would supply affordable homes for people who grew up in the city to remain, and for the union jobs it will create. He said millions of construction wages will be spent locally because Trumark has promised to hire local workers.
“This is a great community benefit,” Dalrymple said.
Resident Eric Haar called the Dublin area “phenomenal,” but said he had concerns about the effect a 573-unit development would have on traffic, drought conditions, schools and wildlife.
“I understand this expansion is likely and inevitable,” he said.
Mike Grant, a 34-year resident, wondered about the amount of water that hundreds of homes would be “sucking out of the pipeline.” He questioned how Dublin will fund more police and firefighters with a larger population and said traffic will likely increase.
“When does it stop?” Grant said. “It turns into L.A., and we’re going to have asphalt jungles going everywhere to get around.”
Although Grier voted in favor of the project, she said she feared an increase in cars.
“Traffic is a constant challenge on the east side of town,” Grier said. “I like (the project) but I do have concerns about traffic in general.”
Tyler said she voted no because she wanted more details. She said the panel received the 911-page proposal five days before the meeting and felt she was being rushed.
“It’s a big ask,” she said. “I don’t feel I have enough information to make a decision.”