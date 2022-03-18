DUBLIN — Faced with state-mandated housing requirements and the need to update the city’s Housing Element plan, the Dublin Planning Commission held a recent study session to address the need for improved community outreach and public education as they work to meet their Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) numbers.
During the session on March 8, the commission discussed three new possible housing sites for Dublin’s upcoming 2023-2031 housing cycle: one at the Alameda County Surplus Property north of the Dublin-Pleasanton BART station, a second at the Hacienda Crossings shopping center, and a third at the SCS Development property north of I-580 between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street.
All three sites will require either amendments to the city’s general plan or rezoning to accommodate the proposed housing units.
Commissioner Catheryn Grier commented that while outreach opportunities for housing development certainly exist, feedback has tended toward blanket opposition to new housing in Dublin.
“That’s what we see and that’s not always helpful, per se,” she continued. “I just wish there was a way of engaging the community that they understood the constraints the city’s under — the requirements of the state.”
Commissioner Janine Thalblum echoed that sentiment and referred to the petition-driven repeal, approved March 1, of a plan for the East Ranch property which included two acres for a housing development.
“It’s kind of ironic (and) disappointing (that) some of the comments were for the need for developmentally disabled housing and the city council just rescinded the plan that had an opportunity for exactly that.”
RHNA, a California mandate that operates on an eight-year cycle, requires that local governments include in their general plan a strategy to accommodate a specific number of housing units, broken down by affordability level.
In May 2021, the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), which is responsible for developing a methodology to allocate a portion of the RHNA to every local government in the Bay Area, assigned to Dublin 1,085 very-low, 625 low, 560 moderate and 1,449 above-moderate income units, totaling 3,719 housing units and representing a 62% increase over the city’s previous cycle’s allocations.
Since then, Dublin, along with its neighboring Tri-Valley cities, has submitted letters to ABAG expressing concerns over the large increase, namely that the new numbers exacerbate a pre-existing jobs-housing imbalance in Dublin.
Dublin also filed an appeal in July 2021 “with emphasis on past performance and lack of suitable land, as well as the properties where the city does not have land-use authority,” according to the commission’s staff report. ABAG, however, preliminarily denied the appeal in September 2021.
“I appreciate the city for pushing back, or attempting to, on those numbers,” said Thalblum. “But unfortunately, upon appeal, they said no. The numbers are the numbers.”
After accounting for projects already in the works, accessory dwelling units, and existing zoning, the city still must provide a list of sites suitable for 644 very-low and low-income housing units.
To meet the RHNA standards, units do not have to be developed but not necessarily build, Although the commission did not vote on a final site selection, it favored spreading the unit allocations across all three new sites and specifically calling out the SCS property, whose preferred plan was approved last month by the planning commission.
“I think it’s important to include and make sure that SCS is mentioned in as many ways as possible as having some responsibility and knowing what’s coming up as they’re planning,” said Commissioner Stephen Wright. “And that would include very-low and low-income housing.”
The city is expected to make available the draft of the updated Housing Element plan on April 7, after which it will go through several rounds of review before adoption at the end of this year. The Housing Element update must be completed and certified by January 2023 for the upcoming 2023-2031 housing cycle.