DUBLIN — The planning commission recommended postponing an amendment to the Fallon East General Plan on Dec. 14 after hearing comments from a property owner, GH PacVest.
The amendment proposed to rezone a portion of Fallon East Economic Development Zone (EDZ) — located east of Fallon Road and north of I-580 — from general commercial to a hybrid general commercial-campus office zoning.
Amy Million, Dublin principal planner, said the amendment attempts to further attract development by adding land-use flexibility.
“This hybrid land-use designation allows for a wide variety of minimum impact, light-industrial uses as well as commercial uses, which are compatible with the overall character and economic health of the area,” she said.
GH PacVest, the real estate development company that owns 72 of the 73 acres affected by the amendment — with the county owning the other acre — asked during the public comment period to delay the rezoning. Company representatives explained that life-science companies, such as the ones the city is hoping to attract, require buildings with more floor space than the amendment allowed.
Brian Jencek, GH PacVest lead planner, said that the proposed average intensity of use simply doesn’t support today’s — let alone tomorrow’s — life science requirements. He asked the committee to pause the rezoning so that permissible uses could be evaluated together with the intensity of those uses. The measured consideration, he argued, would send a stronger signal to prospective life-science companies and improve the city’s chances of attracting these companies.
Established on May 18, 2021, the 291-acre EDZ is zoned industrial, general commercial, medium-density residential, and open space. It also includes a right-of-way for the future Dublin Boulevard Extension.
The EDZ aims to provide opportunities for life science, advanced manufacturing, clean and green technology, automation and robotics, research and development, and technology startups and incubators.
Commissioners, after hearing the comments, reasoned that there was no hurry with the change.
“It’s really peculiar to find ourselves in this position tonight because we have a staff recommendation to proceed,” Commissioner Janine Thalblum said. “And we have the majority of the owners (saying) relax, slow down; let’s get together again.”