DUBLIN — The city has prepared changes to its ordinance designed to mitigate the impact on single-family residential neighborhoods made by Senate Bill 9 (SB 9) — the state law that allows for housing densification without local scrutiny.
On Feb. 22, the planning commission unanimously recommended amendments to the Dublin Municipal Code (DMC) that would impose Dublin-specific limits on the number of allowed housing units under the law. The amendments, if passed, would also introduce affordability requirements, occupancy requirements and design and development standards for SB 9 projects.
“There are a few cities that got a jump on it and adopted urgency ordinances before the legislation went into effect in January,” said Commissioner Catheryn Grier. “But it’s February. We’re probably ahead of the game a little bit. Other cities are beginning to adopt SB 9 ordinances, but are still in process.”
SB 9, or the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act, was signed into law last September. Intended to combat the state’s housing crisis, it opens single-family lots to increased development if certain criteria are met.
While the city previously allowed for one primary dwelling unit (PDU), one accessory dwelling unit (ADU) and one junior accessory dwelling unit (JADU) on a single-family lot, SB 9 includes two provisions to increase that count, according to Livable California, a nonprofit that supports local governments and affordable housing.
The first allows for an additional PDU, which may be either free-standing or attached to the original PDU, to be built. And the second provision allows for a single-family lot to be subdivided into two single-family lots.
If both provisions are invoked simultaneously, potentially eight housing units — two PDUs, one ADU and one JADU per lot — could be built on what was one single-family lot, but would now be split into two.
The state law also requires cities to provide a ministerial approval process that removes both subjective city evaluations and the chance for neighbors to publicly comment on these housing additions.
Cities, however, are permitted to somewhat restrict the total number of units after a split, and Dublin’s amendments seek to limit the number to two PDUs per lot for a total of, at most, four units.
Affordable housing, an issue ignored by SB 9, would be addressed by the city in the form of a requirement, with at least one housing unit to be deed-restricted as affordable to moderate-income households.
The DMC amendments would also require a three-year, owner intent-to-occupy affidavit for one of the units and introduce a set of design and development standards “intended to safeguard the characteristics of existing single-family neighborhoods in Dublin,” according to the staff report. The standards would address concerns about aesthetics and regulate such things as street-facing elevations, building color and materials, and roofs.
Questions during the commission meeting revolved around possible parking problems resulting from SB 9 projects.
Because the state law limits parking requirements to one parking space per unit, Commissioner Dawn Benson worried that parking overflow could cause a problem that cascades down a street, since it is common for households to have more than one car.
However, Assistant Community Development Director Kristie Wheeler said the city has no jurisdiction over the potential parking situation.
“If there’s a parking problem as a result of an SB 9 unit being built in a neighborhood, there’s nothing we can do about it,” she said.
The state law’s impact on other concerns, such as the continued effectiveness of emergency response services, remains to be seen. But Wheeler added the city does not believe they will see many of these kinds of projects due to property sizes and cost.
“(This) is probably a unicorn-type project that would come along,” said Wheeler. “We’re not anticipating we’ll have many applications.”
The recommended DMC changes will next be reviewed by Dublin City Council for possible adoption into ordinance.