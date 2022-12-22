DUBLIN — The regional draw of Asian groceries and ready-to-eat fare may complicate traffic on Dublin Boulevard as early as next year.
The planning commission unanimously approved a site development review permit at its Dec. 13 meeting for a 27,237 square-foot H Mart store within the Dublin Retail Center at 7884 Dublin Blvd., the site of an old Orchard Supply Hardware store. The project will build a new 8,552 square-foot food hall plus 3,187 square feet of outdoor seating space.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to sort of celebrate the diversity of Dublin, and the fact that it’s not a specific ethnicity, but pan-Asian and international,” said Commissioner Kashef Qaadri.
H Mart Executive Director Sam Kim described the New Jersey-based chain as having evolved 40 years ago from a small 8,000-square-foot Korean supermarket into the 75 nationwide stores offering international groceries.
Although each store tailors itself to its location, they typically offer produce, meat, seafood, grocery, health and local product departments. Shoppers also enjoy a food court that leases spaces to vendors serving ready-to-eat meals.
H Mart will count the coming Dublin location as its 17th in California. Nearby stores already exist in San Francisco and San Jose.
“Thank God we don’t have to drive to San Jose anymore,” said Commissioner Renata Tyler.
However, traffic analyses have already identified possible issues during the weekend peak, according to Transportation and Operations Manager Pratyush Bhatia.
“The volume of traffic that’s predicted to be using that driveway is such that the left-turn pocket will not be able to accommodate it completely,” said Bhatia.
Commissioner Stephen Wright shared community excitement over the coming store, but said that same excitement will draw additional traffic from the surrounding region, not just from within the city.
A transportation study conducted by Kittelson & Associates recommended against a new traffic signal at the project’s Dublin Boulevard entrance, but suggested moving that entrance farther west if redevelopment occurs on the parcel across Dublin Boulevard.
The city also anticipates turns onto Regional Street from Dublin Boulevard to cause problems. As part of its approval, the planning commission added a condition that the applicant install traffic monitoring at that intersection.
Kim expected construction to complete eight to nine months after all approvals.
“For me, I would prefer that we could get this thing done in 2023,” he said.