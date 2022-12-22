LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

DUBLIN — The regional draw of Asian groceries and ready-to-eat fare may complicate traffic on Dublin Boulevard as early as next year.

The planning commission unanimously approved a site development review permit at its Dec. 13 meeting for a 27,237 square-foot H Mart store within the Dublin Retail Center at 7884 Dublin Blvd., the site of an old Orchard Supply Hardware store. The project will build a new 8,552 square-foot food hall plus 3,187 square feet of outdoor seating space.