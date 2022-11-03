DUBLIN — The planning commission discussed, at its Oct. 25 meeting, the environmental and affordable housing aspects of the SCS Property development project before unanimously recommending environmental certification and plan amendments to the city council.
The development project brought forward by applicant SCS Development for a 76-acre parcel north of I-580 — between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street — has gone through several starts and stops over the years.
In February, following an extensive community outreach process, the city council approved the current preferred plan, which focuses on housing diversity and an integrated paseo and town-square concept. The plan envisions about 550 market-rate units and up to 150 affordable housing units.
“Project proposals have come and gone for this site,” said Planning Commissioner Matthew Aini. “But this is something that I believe has definitely sought to answer a lot of the calls that many in this town have been looking for.”
Commissioner Catheryn Greer also expressed satisfaction with the project’s latest incarnation.
“It’s not that people get everything that they want, but they get things that they want, and they get elements that they want,” she said.
Environmental Concerns
Before the vote, however, Commissioner Janine Thalblum drew attention to the project’s anticipated transportation impacts. The environmental impact report (EIR) identified the project’s Topgolf location — a high-tech golf game paired with food, drinks and music — as generating significant vehicle miles traveled (VMT).
Assistant Community Development Director Kristie Wheeler explained, “The method of evaluating traffic impacts for development projects has changed in recent years from level of service — the number of trips that are generated by a business or a project — to now being the vehicle miles traveled. Because the recreational-type uses that are proposed south of Dublin Boulevard are considered regional draws, the vehicle miles traveled is what is triggering the impact.”
The VMT metric, intended to describe the total greenhouse gas emissions of a project, captures the impacts of travel even if outside the city.
“(The) exceedance of vehicle miles traveled has become a very common occurrence now with the change in how CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) analyzes traffic,” said Kevin Fryer, vice president of developer Mission Valley Properties.
While SCS is listed in city documents as the project applicant and property owner, Mission Valley Properties is indicated as the developer, Landsea Homes the design team, Dahlin Group the architect and Craig Communications the outreach coordinators.
The EIR also identified significant air quality emissions from the project itself — mainly nitrogen oxides from construction activities, including transport of supplies, machinery and workers to and from the site, as well as on-site construction activities.
“Should the project be approved, a Statement of Overriding Considerations (SOC) would need to be adopted that identifies all environmental impacts that cannot be mitigated and explain why the benefits of the project outweigh its unavoidable environmental impacts,” read the report. “The SOC is required in order to certify the final EIR, if desired by a majority of the city council.”
Affordable Housing
The planning commission also asked about ways the project could satisfy the city’s inclusionary zoning regulations, which require developments to set aside 12.5% of their units — 69 units in SCS’s case — as affordable units.
While the SCS preferred plan dedicates 2.5 acres to affordable housing, large enough to host 70 to 150 affordable units, Mission Valley does not intend to build those units itself, but instead will rely on another developer to come forward with that portion of the development.
The proposed SCS development agreement, therefore, outlines affordable-housing alternatives, should that relationship fail to materialize in time.
“(The development agreement is) a bit mushy and somewhat has to be because of this trying to create a framework and trying to create some certainty for the city, for the community, to understand how we’re trying to handle affordable housing,” said Fryer. “We need just enough flexibility to have it adapt to what that ultimate site plan looks like.”
In lieu of the affordable housing project, SCS would either construct five moderate income townhome units, pay $2 million into Dublin’s first-time homebuyer program, build about 100 deed-restricted detached accessory dwelling units, or dedicate the improved 2.5-acre site to the city.
“The improvement of the site and the dedication of the site to the city for long-term ownership ensures that you have an asset that ultimately is going to have some value and some interest,” said Fryer.
Although in favor of the original 70 to 150 affordable units, the commissioners accepted the proposed alternatives.
The commission unanimously recommended that the city council certify the project’s environmental impact report (EIR) and approve amendments to the city’s General Plan and
Eastern Dublin Specific Plan, a Planned Development Zoning District with Stage 1 and Stage 2Development Plans, and a SCS development agreement.
“I want to remind everybody we’re not voting on the project; we’re voting on the framework,” said Commissioner Stephen Wright. “And there’s going to be plenty of opportunity to dig a lot deeper.”