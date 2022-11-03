LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

DUBLIN — The planning commission discussed, at its Oct. 25 meeting, the environmental and affordable housing aspects of the SCS Property development project before unanimously recommending environmental certification and plan amendments to the city council.

The development project brought forward by applicant SCS Development for a 76-acre parcel north of I-580 — between Tassajara Road and Brannigan Street — has gone through several starts and stops over the years.