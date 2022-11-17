DUBLIN — The long-term vision for human-powered transport in Dublin gained more definition at the Nov. 8 planning commission meeting with the city’s latest Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The plan identified over 50 miles and 54 point locations to improve safety, accessibility and connectivity within the city over the next 20 to 25 years.
“The City of Dublin is a vibrant place where walking and biking are safe, comfortable and convenient ways to travel and connect individuals, inclusive of all ages and abilities, to local and regional destinations,” read the plan’s vision.
The commission unanimously recommended that the city council adopt the plan, with the additional request that the city compile progress reports on policy and projects every two years.
“I think it’s a very well thought-out and put-together plan,” said Commissioner Janine Thalblum. “While it’s important to try and encourage people to bike ride, it’s hard to do so if it’s not safe.”
Network recommendations include 7.9 miles of Class I paths, 20.1 miles of Class II bike lanes, and 12.4 miles of Class III bike routes.
The bikeway classifications describe the roadway protection and travel efficiency provided by a bikeway. While Class I paths separate cyclists completely from motor vehicles, Class II bike lanes follow existing roads with some visual or physical delineation, and Class III bike routes merely designate preferred routes that share existing travel lanes.
The plan will succeed a bicycle and pedestrian plan last adopted in 2014.
Sai Midididdi, Dublin associate civil engineer, explained that lack of funding and right-of-way issues were largely responsible for incomplete projects in the previous plan, and expected the same challenges to exist for the new list of projects.
“(The plan is) more like a vision, a long-term vision, and we would constantly have to look for funding as we get further into the future,” said transportation and operation manager Pratyush Bhatia.
The city expects the projects listed in the new plan to cost between $104 million and $215 million, depending on how many the city implements.
Commissioner Stephen Wright asked that the plan explicitly address the state’s new Freedom to Walk law, signed into law on Sept. 30, that decriminalizes jaywalking.
Also known as Assembly Bill 2147, the law prohibits “a peace officer, as defined, from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic infractions, unless a reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle or other device moving exclusively by human power,” according to the bill text.
While Wright worried about the increased pedestrian collisions that would result from the city’s loss of police enforcement, Bhatia speculated that the city would not see much change, as pedestrians only loosely abided by jaywalking laws in the past.
The plan, however, did incorporate general pedestrian behavior, including common jaywalking points and crosswalk requests.
Wright also asked staff to consider the “expanding realm of not-car,” referring to the rising micro mobility trend of electric bikes, scooters and other small, motorized personal vehicles.
“This plan doesn’t go into detail on how to balance the two uses, but we do recognize that that’s coming,” said Midididdi.
Bhatia agreed that the new vehicles will soon require more planning attention. Dublin currently prohibits, for example, electric scooters on sidewalks, but the city also designates some sidewalks as Class I paths, which allows them.
“I’m just looking forward and thinking maybe the next plan isn’t even named the bicycle plan,” said Wright.
Dublin’s most recent Climate Action Plan also identified policy changes around last-mile transit as a way to help reduce the city’s greenhouse-gas emissions. Last-mile transit can sometimes refer to such means of public transit as bicycle sharing systems, which aim to provide transportation for the last leg of a journey.
“If the city council moves in that direction, then micro mobility will become something that we start looking at more closely and we would need to develop specific policies to address those kinds of technologies coming in,” said Bhatia.
The city council will consider the proposed plan for adoption on Dec. 6.