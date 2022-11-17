LOGO - City of Dublin 40th Anniversary Ruby

DUBLIN — The long-term vision for human-powered transport in Dublin gained more definition at the Nov. 8 planning commission meeting with the city’s latest Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. The plan identified over 50 miles and 54 point locations to improve safety, accessibility and connectivity within the city over the next 20 to 25 years.

“The City of Dublin is a vibrant place where walking and biking are safe, comfortable and convenient ways to travel and connect individuals, inclusive of all ages and abilities, to local and regional destinations,” read the plan’s vision.