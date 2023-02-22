Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes is retiring next month after nearly 30 years in law enforcement.
“It has been an honor to serve the community of Dublin for over 18 years, and the last five as the chief of police,” said Holmes, who holds the rank of commander with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department.
Dublin contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services.
Holmes was appointed police chief in December 2017, his third stint with Dublin Police Services.
Early in his career, Holmes served as a patrol officer, investigator, field training officer, patrol and training supervisor for Dublin, eventually rising to the rank of lieutenant.
He left Dublin in 2009 and served in several roles with the sheriff’s office, including captain and commanding officer at Oakland International Airport. Holmes returned to Dublin in 2015, with the rank of captain, to oversee the department’s operations and administration division, serving as second-in-command to then-Commander Dennis Houghtelling.
In early 2017, he was promoted to commander and took over the Countywide Services Division for the sheriff’s office. He returned to lead Dublin Police Services later that year.
“Chief Holmes’ retirement is personally and professionally bittersweet,” said Dublin City Manager Linda Smith. “I have had the opportunity to work closely with him these last eight years and to have had a front row seat, watching him take community policing to the next level. He’s a man of great integrity, is extremely caring, and has always wanted the best for the city. He is deserving of all the wonderful comments to come, and he will be dearly missed.”
Holmes grew up in Pleasanton and is a lifelong resident of Alameda County. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve officer for the sheriff’s office in 1993. He also worked for several years at the North County Jail and Santa Rita Jail before becoming a deputy assigned to Dublin. He and his wife, Angela Ramirez Holmes, have two grown daughters and a son.
His replacement will be named later.