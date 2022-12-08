The Dublin police are reminding residents to stay vigilant during the holiday shopping season.
In the city’s Backyard Brief newsletter, the police department says it is easy to be forgetful about personal property and safety when shopping, leaving residents vulnerable to theft and other crimes.
To stay safe, the department recommends parking only in well-lit areas, and always be aware of your surroundings. Be cautious of strangers approaching you for any reason. The department also recommends locking packages and other valuables in your vehicle’s trunk. Do not leave packages, shopping bags, or valuables in plain view inside your car.
While shopping, never place packages on floors or counters or leave them unattended when purchasing additional items. Women should carry their purses under their arms, and men should carry their wallets in an inside coat pocket or front pants pocket. When returning to your vehicle, always have your keys readily available and scan the interior of the car to be sure no one is hiding inside.
The police also recommend against carrying large amounts of cash and paying with checks or credit cards whenever possible.
Shoppers should report suspicious activity by calling 911 or the police nonemergency line at 925-462-1212.