It has come to the attention of Dublin Police Services and the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) that students from Dublin High School have begun playing the game of “Assassin.”

This game is not sanctioned, supported, or approved by the district or Dublin High School (DHS). Dublin Police Services, DUSD, and DHS administration are very concerned about the safety of students and thus, collectively, are informing parents and students about the risk associated with these activities.