Dublin Police Services will mark National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by accepting unwanted or expired pills, capsules, and other solid forms of prescription medicines at the Dublin Civic Center, 100 Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Drug Take Back Day is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency as a way to prevent the misuse of prescription drugs, including addiction and drug overdoses. Turning in prescription drugs is free and can be done anonymously, but intravenous solutions, injectables, and syringes will not be accepted.
Dublin Police Services will also be offering free document shredding to combat identity theft. Residents must provide a valid I.D. with a Dublin address.