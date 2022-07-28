DUBLIN — The city council gravitated toward a specific district draft map during its July 19 meeting, but stopped short of a final selection.
The council instead requested its hired demographers at National Demographics Corporation (NDC) return in August with map variants that would move the area east of Village Parkway, near Dublin High School, from district one to district 2.
As is, the favored map, #112, uses north-south boundaries roughly along Village Parkway and I-680, and along Hacienda Drive and Tassajara Creek to define districts one and two, and then divides the eastern portion of the city along Gleason Drive to place district three in the south and district four in the north.
While the council and NDC juggled state and federal map-drawing directives in the selection process, such as balancing populations, maintaining geographic contiguity and minimizing divisions of neighborhoods, the council also acknowledged challenges specific to the city.
“Dublin is a unique city within the entire Alameda County because we have a jail; we have a prison; and then we also have Camp Parks,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez.
The districting process does not count persons incarcerated in federal prisons, such as the city’s low-security Federal Correctional Institution, but does count those incarcerated in the county-run Santa Rita Jail.
Dublin decided earlier this year to transition to a by-district system in response to a demand letter from Malibu law firm Shenkman & Hughes that accused the city of “racially polarized” elections that violated the California Voting Rights Act of 2001. The letter cited the inability of Indian American candidates to win councilmember seats in Dublin’s 2018 and 2020 elections as support for its accusation.
Due to the timing of the process, Dublin will not begin the new system until its 2024 elections.
Map #112 would create two districts — districts three and four in the eastern portion of the city — where a majority of Asian, Pacific Islander voters reside and make up 54% of Dublin’s voting age population, according to NDC.
“When you’re talking about communities of interest, when you’re talking about voters, you want to hold them together because that concentrates their power for being able to choose a representative of their choice,” said Vice Mayor Jean Josey.
In addition to district boundaries, the council also discussed an election sequence moving forward.
“We’re going to have two of the districts up for election in 2024 and two of the districts up for election in 2026,” said NDC consultant Kristen Parks. “Think of it as a rollout; we just have to decide where we start the rollout.”
To that end, the council unanimously agreed to hold elections for districts one and three in 2024, then districts two and four in 2026. Councilmembers Michael McCorriston, who lives in the proposed district 1, and Sherry Hu, who lives in the proposed district 3, both term out of their current four-year at-large seats in 2024.
The council’s mayoral seat will remain at-large.
NDC will return to city council with the requested map alternatives next month for the final public hearing in Dublin’s districting process.