DUBLIN — The city shared Dublin’s economic recovery efforts and new business programs at its quarterly “Live! with Dublin City Council” community meeting on Feb. 6.
Economic Development Director Hazel Wetherford showcased a city well on its way to recovery, but still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We, as people, want to be done and over with COVID, but businesses are still behind on back-due rent,” said Wetherford. “They’re still having labor challenges, and a lot of people don’t know that.”
Early during the pandemic, the city launched a grant program to provide financial assistance to businesses looking to move operations outdoors.
“We were trying to help with restaurants, our food and beverage establishments, operate outdoors and look at how we can allow that to happen given the parking requirements and given other regulations,” said Wetherford.
The grant funds went largely to seating, umbrellas, heaters and other outdoor infrastructure.
“Not many cities did what we did,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “It was really important for me to highlight the fact that we really turned around and pivoted, and moved forward, and tried to help our businesses as much as we can, especially during the difficult times.”
The city also organized a business recovery playbook, a business recovery e-newsletter, and industry-focused business roundtables to engage and educate local businesses.
“There were so many businesses that were not aware of what were their next steps,” said Hernandez. “This was something that they had never been through … so they were having to re-navigate their business plans.”
With 33,000 residents currently employed in the city, Dublin’s unemployment rate has returned back to its pre-COVID rate of 2.4%, compared to the 4.8% peak seen during the pandemic.
And on top of funding assistance, the city launched incentive programs, such as the Taste the World in the Dublin Passport Campaign, holiday gift guide, and business spotlight series.
A new, city-wide loyalty rewards program will also seek to encourage spending. Managed through the soon-to-be-launched Dublin Marketplace app, the program will allow participants to collect reward dollars when shopping in the city. These reward dollars, in turn, may then be spent at other businesses throughout the city.
The rewards, explained Wetherford, will come at no cost to the businesses, as the city will use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to subsidize the incentives.
ARPA, signed into law in 2021, provided federal funds to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a US Treasury allocation document, Dublin received $7.1 million in funds through the relief effort.
Wetherford highlighted upcoming new businesses in the city, including the H Mart grocery store, the Serendipity Labs coworking space, and the VinFast electric car manufacturer.
Hernandez also reiterated the council’s goal to establish a Dublin downtown area with concentrated shops and restaurants.
“We will get our downtown Dublin accomplished,” she said.
The city plans to hold its next “Live! with Dublin City Council” on April 3.