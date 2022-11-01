Amador Valley Industries, the franchised waste hauler for Dublin, will begin delivering two-gallon kitchen compost pails to all Dublin residents within the next 30 days, according to an announcement by the city last week.
The kitchen pails can be lined with newspaper or paper bags to collect food scraps and other compostable items, according to the city. When a pail is full, the contents should be emptied into the resident’s large green compost cart. A state law that went into effect in January requires that compostable materials, including food scraps, paper, cardboard, and plant trimming, be kept out of landfills to prevent the production of methane gas during decomposition.