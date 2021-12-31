DUBLIN — The city council unanimously approved on Dec. 21 a revision to the Eastern Dublin Traffic Impact Fee (EDTIF) program that lowers the per-unit impact fee for many project categories.
First established in 1995 and last updated in 2010, the EDTIF program funds transportation infrastructure in eastern Dublin, such as improvements to Central Parkway, Gleason Drive, Fallon Road, and Dougherty Road.
“These fees are intended to cover the new infrastructure that we need to create, that we need to build fresh out in eastern Dublin, or things that we need to improve based on new projects being built,” said Pratyush Bhatia, Dublin Transportation and Operation Manager.
A fee schedule detailed in the revision specifies new impact fees for 32 project categories. High-density residential projects, for example, will see an approximate 15% discount compared to the previous program, while the fee for general office projects will be 30% lower. Although the revision lowers the fee for most categories, some — such as lower-density residential — will see an increase.
Bhatia said the general decrease is a result of eastern Dublin’s maturing development. The city has provided more infrastructure and completed more higher density housing projects in recent years compared to 2010.
He explained 'medium-density residential or high-density residential tend to be mixed-use projects, and there tends to be a lot of internalization of trips' within these areas, minimizing the number of new trips generated.
In addition to reflecting the development of eastern Dublin, the revision also uses updated calculations for traffic impact. Instead of the number of daily trips generated per project, the program will now consider the number of evening rush-hour trips per project, in line with other recent Dublin policy changes.
The program will also use Dublin’s recently updated travel demand model, which projects a growth of 20,000 jobs and 1,700 housing units through 2040 in eastern Dublin.