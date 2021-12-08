The City of Dublin has a poverty rate of 4.01 percent, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are facing health and economic burdens.
This Holiday Bike Giveaway to Needy Families will surely bring a smile to the kids. Rotary members from Dublin will be at Fallon Middle School, located at 3601 Kohnen Way, in Dublin, on Dec. 9, at 1 p.m., assembling bikes for the giveaway.
The Rotary Club of Dublin has a very strong tie and relationship to schools in the Dublin Unified School District and supports Interact Volunteer Clubs at several schools in the district. Dublin High alone has more than 100 interactors involved in a very active community service organization.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Dublin’s Foundation awards graduating seniors from the district with scholarships recognizing them not only for their exemplary academic successes, but also for their amazing contributions to their community, while also participating in a wide range of additional activities. This year, the Dublin Rotary Foundation awarded $19,500 in scholarships to nine very deserving students.
Rotary members have long supported the community through a range of service projects, as well as the Veteran's Day Recognition Luncheon; All-Star Community Heroes Recognition Event to honor local police, fire and EMT professionals; COVID-19 Community Healthcare Relief; and Educator of the Year. Members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.
