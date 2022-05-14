The Dublin High School baseball team defeated the Dougherty Valley Wildcats 12-1 on May 6 in the final regular season game of the season. The Gaels finished the year with a 15-8-1 record, placing them sixth in the East Bay Athletic League.
The game started off slow for both teams. The Gaels were able to put a run up on the board in the first inning but didn’t score a run for the next two.
In the fourth inning, the Gaels exploded and scored nine consecutive runs. The fourth inning changed the tides for the Gaels as they held a commanding 10-0 lead at that point of the game.
The Gaels would finish out the game scoring two runs in the seventh to close out the Wildcats.
Senior KJ Sweeney had a big game, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Senior Jackson Schofield had a big game as well, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
The Gaels were also excellent from the mound. Junior Cole Gaynor pitched all seven innings and allowed just one run and struck out three batters.
The Gaels will await selection Sunday on May 14 to see if they will qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs.