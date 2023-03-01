DUBLIN – Attempts to buoy an affordable housing project at the West Dublin-Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station barely won city council approval on Feb. 21.
The council voted 3-2 to modify the Amador Station project’s community benefit and affordable housing assistance agreements. The revisions switched the project’s developer, reversed its construction phases, and increased the upfront funding paid by the city.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez and Vice Mayor Michael McCorriston cast the dissenting votes due to the lack of time for considering the complexities around BART ownership, city involvement and the project’s varied stakeholders.
Originally proposed by nonprofit developer BRIDGE Dublin, LLC in August 2021, the two-phase project planned to build 300 affordable housing units on the 3.6-acre site at 6501 Golden Gate Drive, adjacent to the BART station.
Since then, industry headwinds have hampered BRIDGE’s ability to complete the project; it partnered with The Related Companies of California, LLC, a for-profit affordable housing developer, for help.
“(BRIDGE) ran into issues like many of us in the industry have faced with high construction costs, with rising interest rates, and, in particular for this development, they were having trouble securing the project-based Section 8 (funding), which was really critical for their financing plans,” said Ann Silverberg, Chief Executive Officer for Related’s Northern California Affordable and Northwest Divisions.
BRIDGE had planned on financing part of the development with project-based vouchers from Alameda County, but the source has yet to pan out.
Kurt Wiest, Executive Director for the Housing Authority of the County of Alameda (HACA), explained, “The Housing Authority of the County of Alameda (HACA) has been allocated, through congressional appropriations, funding to support 7,000 households throughout our jurisdiction in Alameda County.”
Project-based vouchers, continued Wiest, refer to vouchers that HACA has aggregated within a single address, allowing the county to pool benefits from many households to fund a development project.
“Project-based vouchers are very, very, very scarce,” he said, adding that the current queue for such vouchers in the county stretches 70 projects deep while only 46 have been funded over the past 15 years.
“The likelihood of us being able to support other projects in the future is very tenuous because we just have a finite number of vouchers to allocate,” he continued. “The supply is limited and the demand is enormous.”
With Related named as the new developer, the project will attempt to continue with less financial reliance on the county.
Although BRIDGE originally planned for an average rental cost around 56% area median income, the new plans from Related have yet to finalize an affordability breakdown, which will respond to the project’s financing requirements as they come in. Rose Olson, Related senior vice president of development, shared plans that averaged 48% area median income. The project will remain at 300 units.
It will also now build its residential component before its retail, swapping its original order.
“The piece that concerns me a little bit is that we now have an exit clause, a cancellation clause, which says that it’s possible we only get Phase A,” said Councilmember Jean Josey, referring to the first residential phase. “We may never get Phase B.”
Related also asked the city for a $4.3 million pre-construction loan to assist with site acquisition, which will be taken from the $7.1 million in affordable housing funds already allocated by the city for the project.
“It’s just simply an advance of that money now rather than waiting until the permanent construction financing,” said Community Development Director Jeff Baker.
Hernandez and McCorriston disliked how little time Related allowed the council to consider the substantial changes. Hernandez noted that the developer should have first provided an informational study, instead of coming to the dias and asking for a predevelopment loan.
“I just think it could’ve been brought forward a little differently,” she continued.
Kevin Fryer, on behalf of global investment firm Barings, explained how a ground lease on the site held by Barings would soon expire and return the site to BART control, should the agreements fail to receive approvals.
“We turn back into a pumpkin here in March,” said Fryer. “What happens in March, I can’t tell you for sure; I don’t know for sure. But the level of uncertainty increases dramatically.”
Despite the project’s lack of guarantees and record of financial uncertainty, the council majority placed their confidence in Related.
“This project is consistent with our strategic initiatives,” said Josey. “We want affordable housing. We want affordable housing here.”