Dublin’s 2020 to 2022 strategic plan, which guided the city’s investments through a pandemic, recession and rising inflation, received its final review last week, capping off two years of progress in the city’s downtown vision, financial stability, affordable housing and continued services for Dubliners.

“We’re very happy and pleased that the residents of Dublin appreciate and like the services that they have,” said City Manager Linda Smith. “We just want to keep delivering those services to them without, in any way, impacting the quality of those services.”