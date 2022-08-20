Dublin’s 2020 to 2022 strategic plan, which guided the city’s investments through a pandemic, recession and rising inflation, received its final review last week, capping off two years of progress in the city’s downtown vision, financial stability, affordable housing and continued services for Dubliners.
“We’re very happy and pleased that the residents of Dublin appreciate and like the services that they have,” said City Manager Linda Smith. “We just want to keep delivering those services to them without, in any way, impacting the quality of those services.”
The strategic plan pushed to move many of the city’s services online ahead of the telecommuting era brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the strategic plan was put together, said Smith, “We knew that there was the coronavirus circulating, but of course had absolutely no idea that it would become a worldwide pandemic and shut the world down.”
The plan’s “24/7 City Hall” strategy area transitioned many services, such as building permitting, public works permitting and parks reservations from in-person to electronic systems.
“(Moving things online) really accelerated under COVID for us,” continued Smith. “It forced people to do things differently. Sometimes governmental agencies are a little slow on taking up new thoughts and new ideas, but it forced everybody to do things in a way that made them uncomfortable. But then, ultimately, that was the only option.”
Smith commended city staff’s resilience during the pandemic.
“I’m really proud of the team here and what they were able to do — the pivoting that we had to do, the commitment by the council to fund and keep businesses moving forward.”
Another strategic area, downtown Dublin, also saw significant progress between 2020 and 2022, according to the report.
While the Dublin City Council approved the Downtown Dublin Preferred Vision near the end of 2019, it also amended the Downtown Dublin Specific Plan in July 2020 with significant changes: “Creating a new street grid network; updating parking standards in the Village Parkway and Transit-Oriented districts to bring a greater mix of uses, including hotel and office space; increasing allowable commercial space; and bringing a pool of residential units within a half-mile of transit.”
Financially, the city explored new revenue streams through city programs, such as appointment-based passports and park facility rentals. The report boasted a projected budget surplus through fiscal year 2029.
In addition, affordable housing within the city should increase soon thanks to the approval of three new housing projects in the transit district, and progress on both the 76.9-acre SCS project and the 165.5-acre East Ranch project.
Looking forward, Dublin’s 2022-24 strategic plan continues to focus on the city’s downtown vision and affordable housing, but also turns its attention to infrastructure, organizational health and accessibility.
“We're excited about the next two years and what's in front of us,” said Smith.