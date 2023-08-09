DUBLIN — Dublin’s new high school isn’t quite ready to open its doors, but the 350 students of Emerald High School’s (EHS) inaugural freshman class attended their first orientation this week. They should see their new campus in January.

While they wait for the first phase of construction at EHS to be completed, students, staff and administrators of the new school will begin this year on Dublin High School’s campus, using a set of portable classrooms at their temporary site. Principal Francis Rojas has spent the past 13 months preparing for this moment and said he is excited to start the new school year, and later officially welcome students to Emerald High.