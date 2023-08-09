DUBLIN — Dublin’s new high school isn’t quite ready to open its doors, but the 350 students of Emerald High School’s (EHS) inaugural freshman class attended their first orientation this week. They should see their new campus in January.
While they wait for the first phase of construction at EHS to be completed, students, staff and administrators of the new school will begin this year on Dublin High School’s campus, using a set of portable classrooms at their temporary site. Principal Francis Rojas has spent the past 13 months preparing for this moment and said he is excited to start the new school year, and later officially welcome students to Emerald High.
“It’s feeling real,” he said. “I can’t wait for freshman orientation … the Dublin community has been so supportive; the families have been so supportive.”
Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Spokesperson Chip Dehnert said the target date for finishing Phase 1 of EHS construction is Dec. 31, allowing the school to accommodate 1,300 students. However, only freshman will be on campus the first year. Another class will be added each year, so that in four years, all four classes will be attending. Phase 2 of construction has a target finish date of spring 2025 and will increase capacity to 2,500 students.
Phase 1 calls for administrative and student union buildings, a kitchen, a visual and performing arts center, a library, a gym and locker rooms, one classroom tower, tennis courts, sports fields and a track. Some of the construction currently complete includes the tennis courts and running track around the football stadium;
the library and student union buildings; and myriad details from heating, ventilation and air conditioning and drywall installation to traffic lights and sidewalk improvements. Rojas said he has visited the site every two to three weeks and sees improvements every time he goes.
The budget for Phase 1 is $282 million, and so far, contractor BHM Construction is on time and on budget.
“While there is still much work to be done, we are making tremendous progress as we move toward completing Phase 1 and welcoming students on campus,” said DUSD Superintendent Chris Funk. “Staff and BHM Builders will be updating the board and the community on the progress at the Sept. 26 board meeting.”
Emerald High athletic teams are also preparing for the new season. Freshman basketball, football, volleyball, tennis and golf teams have all begun forming.
Rojas said he and his team have reached out to stakeholders in the community, ensuring needs are met and the process goes smoothly. His team of teachers are almost all voluntary transfers from within the district, a feat he is proud of.
“You want teachers who want to be part of the school,” he said. “We have done a lot of work around staffing, and on top of teachers, we have fully staffed our office this coming year.”