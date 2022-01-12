Dublin City Councilmember, Navy veteran, and Democrat Shawn Kumagai announced his campaign for the newly redrawn California Assembly District 20.
Kumagai, who is the first openly gay member of the Dublin City Council, would be the first LGBTQ+ member elected from the 20th Assembly District.
“I’m running for assembly because we need trusted leaders who have the experience and judgment to take on our community’s biggest challenges and find solutions,” said Kumagai. “From issues such as fully funding education, the housing affordability crisis, health care and child care, to criminal justice reform and helping our local businesses recover from COVID-19, I have worked on these issues as a councilmember and policy advisor in the California Legislature. The voters of Alameda County are looking for elected leaders with the proven ability to deliver solutions, and I am stepping up to serve.”
In addition to his trailblazing record as the first LGBTQ+ member of the Dublin City Council, Kumagai also possesses deep roots in the AAPI community, and he will fight against anti-Asian violence and hate, and will relentlessly advocate in Sacramento for our too-often forgotten veterans and LGBTQ+ communities.
"I am the only Democrat in the race who has been trusted and elected by voters in the district and the only candidate who is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ and AAPI communities,” continued Kumagai. "And as district director for Democratic Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, I know how Sacramento works and how to bring home results for East Bay families. I'm running because I am ready to serve on day one.”
Kumagai is a third-generation veteran and the son of a first-generation Japanese immigrant. He has served 20 years in the U.S. Navy and is a lifelong Democrat, made history as the first openly gay councilmember elected in Dublin. He worked his way through school while on active duty, and as a Naval linguist, holds a degree in Mandarin Chinese and a masters in instructional science and technology from CSU Monterey Bay. Kumagai is also a workforce education specialist, who has developed training programs to help service members build pathways to jobs and trades.
In 2018, Kumagai ran a relentless, grassroots, door-knocking campaign that made history and elected him as the first openly gay member of the Dublin City Council. Since then, Kumagai has been delivering transit-oriented affordable housing for seniors and low-income residents, helping local small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, expanding good-paying green jobs, and working to make the city safer.
In 2020, his council colleagues unanimously elected him vice mayor. As a Navy reservist, he has achieved the rank of master chief petty officer and is assigned to an intelligence unit at Camp Parks. Kumagai also serves as the district director for Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, getting results from Sacramento for Alameda County families.
Today, he is the only elected official running for the District 20 seat, and lives in Dublin with his husband, Alex, where they raised his younger brother, Kevin, who recently joined the U.S. Army.
The new Assembly District 20, which identifies as 32% AAPI, is located in Alameda County and includes the cities of Dublin, Hayward, San Leandro, Union City, Pleasanton, and the unincorporated communities of Castro Valley, Fairview, San Lorenzo, Ashland, and Cherryland. Prior to redistricting, western portions of the district were represented by Assemblymember Bill Quirk in the old District 20, while Dublin and Pleasanton fell under the Tri-Valley-based District 16, represented by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan. Assemblymember Quirk’s retirement leaves the District 20 seat open for the first time in a decade.
