Michael Williams, a former principal and administrator for the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD), has been named director of human resources by the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD).
The appointment was confirmed May 23 by the DUSD board of directors.
The board also confirmed the promotion of former Fallon Middle School assistant principal Candice Baligaya to principal for the upcoming school year, while former Wells Middle School assistant principal Matt Britten was named principal at Frederiksen Elementary.
Taiba Tahir, a teacher and technology coach in the DUSD system, was named assistant principal at Dougherty Elementary.
All four will assume their new positions on July 1.
Williams has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from San Francisco State University and a bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching and coaching from California State University, Chico.
A former vice principal at Amador High School in Pleasanton, Williams was named interim principal for the last two months of the 2015-16 school year and promoted to principal that summer. He was appointed to head the Human Relations Department for PUSD in 2018.
Prior to joining PUSD, Williams was a middle school vice president in Half Moon Bay.
Baligaya has a master’s degree in applied leadership from National University in San Diego and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from California State University, Bakersfield.
She previously taught mathematics at Fallon Middle School and was an instructional coach for DUSD elementary schools. She has been assistant principal at Fallon since 2018.
Britten has a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
He taught English at the Alliance College-Ready Middle Academy in Los Angeles and Lindsay High School in Lindsay, California, and was assistant principal of culture at Aspire Public Schools in Oakland before being named assistant principal at Wells Middle School in 2018.
Tahir has an administrative credential from California State University, East Bay and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of California, Irvine. In 2022, she was named Teacher of the Year at Cottonwood Creek School in Dublin.
Prior to joining the DUSD system, she taught in the Hayward Unified School District for seven years.
