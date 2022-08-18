DUBLIN – School district trustees took a first step last week toward banning board members from texting with members of the public during meetings.
Although Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Superintendent Chris Funk proposed a policy that would restrict trustees from using their phones during just public comment periods, DUSD Trustee Megan Rouse suggested the ban extend for the duration of meetings.
“I think part of rebuilding the trust with each other and with our community is a whole package deal here with our meetings,” Rouse said at the board’s Aug. 9 meeting. “I think (banning texts) should be during the entirety of the board meeting.”
Rouse appeared to have support to pass her proposal, which will be on a future meeting agenda for a vote. The policy would not prohibit trustee’s from receiving texts from workplace employees or family members.
The issue to ban texting during part or all of DUSD board meetings followed revelations in late June that three trustees — board President Dan Cherrier, William Kuo and Gabi Blackman — had frequent text and email communications with resident Bill Carey in the weeks leading up to the redistricting vote. Blackman also engaged in text conversations with Carey during meetings, drawing accusations that she was politically influencing public comment from her seat at the dais.
In the board’s final redistricting vote, required to address population and other changes discovered in the 2020 census, Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman approved a map that resulted in shifting board vice president Kristin Pelham’s home from Area 1 to Rouse’s Area 2. The result meant Pelham and Rouse, who voted against that map, might have to square off against each other in November. Pelham accused Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman of orchestrating her ouster from the board behind the scenes.
Concerned about the accusations, resident and DUSD employee Mary Washington filed a California Public Records Act request to obtain Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman’s emails and texts, which are public record. She posted the results on Facebook in late June, triggering outrage from residents and some DUSD employees, who accused the trustees of violating the Brown Act. The Brown Act, among other items, prevents board members from discussing an issue with the majority of a board entity more than two trustees. It also prohibits serial meetings in which a majority of a governing body have a series of smaller gatherings or communication that results in the collective body taking action.
Numerous residents and employees called for Cherrier, Kuo and Blackman to resign. Cherrier and Kuo denied wrongdoing, and Blackman has not commented.
At a special board meeting July 12, DUSD attorney Harold Freiman said the three trustees had not violated the Brown Act because they are allowed to communicate individually with any constituent and had not conveyed their voting plans through Carey to their colleagues.
Freiman said Blackman’s texts also did not violate the open meetings laws.
Rouse and Pelham appeared to accept Freiman’s opinion, but suggested the board discuss an ethics policy for texting during meetings. The board addressed this issue at the Aug. 9 meeting, which Blackman did not attend Rouse proposed utilizing a Dublin San Ramon Services District policy for cell phone use that was adopted Aug. 2 when its board approved revised guidelines for conducting district business.
The policy includes the rule that “directors should not use such devices for any sort of communication (emailing, texting, checking voicemails, etc.) while a public meeting is in progress.”
The policy states that using a cell phone during meetings carries risks, including damaging the integrity of the open meeting and potentially violating the Brown Act.
During a testy exchange with Rouse, Cherrier said he saw no reason for the new policy. He said he would announce his decision on a cell phone policy before the later vote, but did not immediately support putting restrictions on communications with constituents before, during or after meetings.
Cherrier also bristled at Rouse’s contention that while he (Cherrier) did not technically violate the Brown Act by texting Carey, he still needed to make amends with Dublin residents and employees.
Cherrier said the three board members never discussed their votes prior to the redistricting meeting and the posted texts did not show otherwise.
“There was nothing there. It was all just made-up stuff,” Cherrier said. “I never told anybody how I was gonna vote. I even got up here and said why I was gonna vote on things …There was no issue here.”
Pelham said she supported Rouse’s call for a ban.
“It would be a first step in rebuilding some trust across the board and what is happening during meetings,” Pelham said. “We ask students to put their phones away … I think we need to focus.”
Kuo also indicated he would support Rouse. Kuo said the policy would help eliminate the appearance of unethical behavior.
During the public comment period of the meeting, several people again called for an independent investigation to examine whether a Brown Act violation occurred in the board members’ communications with Carey before the meeting. Washington, whose public records act request started the controversy, suggested the entire redistricting policy be probed.
“The integrity of the board is clearly damaged, hence the community's trust in you,” Washington said.
The DUSD board did not address the calls for another investigation.