DUBLIN — The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees received a presentation from Superintendent Chris Funk on updating district student grading policies during the regular June 27 board meeting. The nearly four-hour presentation and public comment period included 37 comments, mostly negative, about the proposed changes to the district’s grading system.
The presentation was informational only and no vote was taken, although the board did ask for additional materials at a yet-to-be-scheduled special meeting later this month.
“What we’re focusing on is standards-based grading with an equity lens, because the current grading system is not coherent across all our teachers, all our classrooms and all our schools,” Funk told the board.
He defined the board policy on equity, saying it meant every student receives what they need to thrive socially, emotionally and academically. The district’s policy calls for regular examination of grading practices, which have not been updated since 2019. A plan to look at current grading practices was presented to the board in February 2020, but the plan was sidelined due to the pandemic and its associated challenges.
In May, DUSD staff presented an update from the grading task force, and this month, Funk provided a rationale for examining grading practices and how to develop more equitable practices by using standards-based grading to create an impartial, consistent reflection of the quality of students’ work and their mastery of course content standards.
Suggested changes included moving from a percentage and letter grade scale to a 0-4 scale to show whether or not students have learned a concept, eliminating graded homework and deadlines, and allowing for test retakes.
Some of these changes were implemented in a trial group of 28 teachers across the district during the 2022-23 school year. Another 80 teachers are scheduled to participate in a trial program for this fall. The merits of having a second test group will be discussed at the requested special meeting.
Funk said the standards-based practices will better show how students have mastered concepts, rather than how well they played the game of figuring out what teachers want.
“We should measure kids’ mastery of content standards versus other influences of their grades,” he said. “I think if this type of change is made and this type of focus in grading is made, it will benefit all kids.”
The 37 parents, students and teachers who spoke at the June 27 meeting disagreed. The comments defended traditional practices of grading based on student’s abilities to learn content within a set time limit or on the first attempt at a test. Most of the speakers said there was not enough time to schedule retakes as they build up over the school year, and the ability to meet deadlines was a necessary skill needed to succeed in college and careers. Many also asked why the district was trying to fix something that wasn’t broken.
One parent, who gave her name only as K. K., said her son was part of the eighth-grade science cohort group, and the experience had not been positive.
“I strongly oppose this change because of the negative impact the change had on my child’s mental health and his work ethic,” she told the board. “Contrary to what we are being told here, his cohort was allowed zero test retakes … this new system is not helping.”
Another speaker, an educator and DUSD parent who gave her name as Meedgi, said even though all students can be started equitably, it goes against nature to expect them to finish equitably.
“What you are trying to do – you give extra credits, you allow cheating – which is against your own board policy,” she said, noting an attempt to force equal results on all students is a communist tactic. “How do we prepare our high-achiever students to compete in a world where China, India use this traditional system, and we are withholding it from our students?”
She said rather than telling students they can be anything, they should be told the truth about their possibilities based on their scholastic efforts.
Funk said he is not trying to implement all of the suggestions in his presentation, just a few.
“I am not after a wholesale change of the grading system,” he said. “I am actually asking us to research and experiment on ways we can be more accurate and more bias-resistant and increase kids’ motivation to stay in school. If we could just make certain tweaks with some of these concepts, I think that will be a huge win for all our students.”