DUBLIN — The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees received a presentation from Superintendent Chris Funk on updating district student grading policies during the regular June 27 board meeting. The nearly four-hour presentation and public comment period included 37 comments, mostly negative, about the proposed changes to the district’s grading system.

The presentation was informational only and no vote was taken, although the board did ask for additional materials at a yet-to-be-scheduled special meeting later this month.