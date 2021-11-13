Dublin is recruiting volunteers for vacancies on the city’s Senior Center Advisory Committee, Dublin Planning Commission and the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District.
The five-member advisory committee makes recommendations on the operation and maintenance of the Dublin Senior Center. There is currently an open alternate position for an unexpired term that ends in December 2022.
The application deadline is Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.
The five-member planning commission advises the city council. Its duties, which include making recommendations on the city’s long-term planning, zoning and land-use decisions, are spelled out in the Dublin Municipal Code.
The city is recruiting for a community member to fill an open alternate position for an unexpired term that also ends in December 2022.
The application deadline is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District is responsible for controlling mosquitoes and limiting the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases in the county.
The district is government by a 14-member board of trustees, with one member appointed by the county and one appointed by each of the 13 incorporated cities in the district. The trustees, who serve two-year terms, meet at 5 p.m. the second Wednesday of every month.
Dublin is recruiting for someone to represent the city from January 2022 to January 2024.
The application deadline is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.
To apply for any of the positions, go to https://bit.ly/3BWWLiI.