Dublin is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission and the Senior Center Advisory Committee.
The seven-member Heritage and Cultural Arts Commission is an advisory board to the Dublin City Council and city staff on historical, cultural, and artistic matters. Members are appointed to staggered, four-years terms.
However, the current vacancy is an alternate position, a one-year appointment.
The five-member Senior Center Advisory Committee makes recommendations to the city on the operation and maintenance the Dublin Senior Center at 7600 Amador Valley Boulevard.
The members are appointed to staggered, four-year terms. The open position is for an unfinished term scheduled to end in December 2024.
Members of either committee must be residents of Dublin.
For more information, or to apply, go to www.dublin.ca.gov. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17.