The Dublin Senior Center will be closed for the holidays from Friday, Dec. 24, through Monday, Jan. 3. The Senior Lunch Program will also be on hold during this period.
Volunteers help make wreaths during a workshop at the Pleasanton Veterans Hall on Dec. 11. The preparation was for the Wreaths Across Pleasanton event scheduled for Dec. 18. More than 560 wreaths are expected to be laid on veterans' graves at…
