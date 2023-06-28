DUBLIN — The coming extension to Dublin Boulevard continues to stimulate growth in eastern Dublin. An application to develop the 50-acre Righetti property is now being reviewed.
Located within the larger Fallon Village Project, north of I-580 and immediately east of the Branaugh property, the application submitted in April 2021 proposes to subdivide the Righetti property into four parcels – a 10-acre residential parcel for 96 housing units, a 21-acre industrial parcel for about 372,000 square feet of floor space, an 18-acre general-commercial/campus-office parcel with about 321,000 square feet of floor space, and a one-acre parcel between the residential and industrial parcels intended to naturally control flooding and filter runoff.
Although the owner and applicant Righetti Partners has applied for a planned development rezone, a vesting tentative tract map and development agreement from the city, it has not yet submitted an application for a site development review permit.
“Site development review covers essentially all of the flatwork – the landscape, the infrastructure, as well as all of the vertical things that you would see – the buildings, everything like that,” said Principal Planner Amy Million at a June 22 community meeting on Righetti. She also went on to say that she expected multiple site development review permits for the project.
The project shares many similarities with the neighboring Branaugh Property project, including development standards, the water-quality buffer – a vegetated area, including trees, shrubs, and herbaceous vegetation, that is directly adjacent to a water resource – and multi-use subdivision.
“The only real difference here is that the Branaugh property was just residential and industrial,” said Million. “The Righetti Property has a third land use of general commercial campus office.”
Current project images show four buildings on the residential parcel and three buildings on the industrial park. Residential architecture will present a mix of farmhouse, Spanish revival, contemporary, Tuscan and prairie styles, while the non-residential parcels will focus on pedestrian-scale, sustainable designs, according to a project presentation by Million.
Meanwhile, the 40-acre Branaugh project, led by BEX Development, received city council approval in March with comments from Mayor Melissa Hernandez praising the addition of industrial space to the city.
According to the city’s Land Use Element, the eastern Dublin area “has a development potential of up to 11.481 million square feet of commercial uses and over 29,714 jobs.”
Branaugh specifically will provide between 78 and 97 residential units and about 528,000 square feet of industrial space when complete.
The Dublin Boulevard Extension project, estimated to cost $166.1 million, will connect Dublin Boulevard with North Canyons Parkway in Livermore with about 1.5 miles of new travel lanes, bike lanes and sidewalks.
Both the Branagh and Righetti properties contain right-of-ways to the new boulevard.
Following application review, the Righetti project will undergo public planning commission review before a decision by the city council.