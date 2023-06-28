LOGO - City of Dublin

DUBLIN — The coming extension to Dublin Boulevard continues to stimulate growth in eastern Dublin. An application to develop the 50-acre Righetti property is now being reviewed.

Located within the larger Fallon Village Project, north of I-580 and immediately east of the Branaugh property, the application submitted in April 2021 proposes to subdivide the Righetti property into four parcels – a 10-acre residential parcel for 96 housing units, a 21-acre industrial parcel for about 372,000 square feet of floor space, an 18-acre general-commercial/campus-office parcel with about 321,000 square feet of floor space, and a one-acre parcel between the residential and industrial parcels intended to naturally control flooding and filter runoff.