DUB-WEAPONS ARREST.jpg

Deepak Chopra, 51, owner of Dublin Knives, has been charged with possession of illegal firearms and child endangerment, according to the Dublin Police Department.

Police said more than 2000 switchblade knives, 40 rifles and handguns, body armor, four cane swords, 245 sets of brass knuckles, and other weapons were seized during a search of the business, 6500 Dublin Blvd., on Friday, Aug. 11.