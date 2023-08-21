Deepak Chopra, 51, owner of Dublin Knives, has been charged with possession of illegal firearms and child endangerment, according to the Dublin Police Department.
Police said more than 2000 switchblade knives, 40 rifles and handguns, body armor, four cane swords, 245 sets of brass knuckles, and other weapons were seized during a search of the business, 6500 Dublin Blvd., on Friday, Aug. 11.
A subsequent search of Chopra’s residence in Livermore turned up another 19 rifles of various makes and calibers, 25 lower receivers for assault-style rifles, more than 50 high-capacity magazines, parts for a .30 caliber machine gun, and a jig for making “personally manufactured firearms.”
A third search warrant was issued after police learned that Chopra had a storage unit in Livermore, where officers said they found an additional 50 rifles, 30 handguns, and a fully automatic, .30 caliber machine gun.