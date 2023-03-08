LOGO - Dublin High School DHS

The Dublin High School softball team was defeated by the Willow Glen Rams 13-11 on March 2. The Gaels dropped their first game of the season with the loss.

Sydney Costello led the Gaels batting 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run. Tanaya Barrett batted 3 for 4 while recording three RBIs and two home runs.