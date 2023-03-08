The Dublin High School softball team was defeated by the Willow Glen Rams 13-11 on March 2. The Gaels dropped their first game of the season with the loss.
Sydney Costello led the Gaels batting 2 for 4 with four RBIs and a home run. Tanaya Barrett batted 3 for 4 while recording three RBIs and two home runs.
Willow Glen started the game with the upper hand as they took an early 3-1 lead after the first inning. However, Dublin bounced back in the second, scoring nine consecutive runs to take an early 10-3 lead.
The Gaels’ lead ballooned all the way to eight when they scored a run in the third inning as the game looked to get out of hand for the Rams.
Willow Glen slowly started to make their comeback in the fourth inning as they scored three runs to cut the Dublin lead to 11-7.
At the bottom of the 6th, the Rams scored six consecutive runs and closed out the Gaels on their home turf. The Gaels, who led by as many as seven runs, blew a big lead and fell to Willow Glen in San Jose.
Dublin suffered their first loss of the season and dropped to 1-1. They will face Granada High School on March 14 in its first league game of the season.