The Dublin High School softball team defeated the Foothill Falcons 5-3 on April 27, and ended their three-game losing streak.
Dublin junior Tanaya Barrett batted 3 for 3 while recording two RBIs and two home runs. Gaels’ pitcher Kelly Maggiora pitched all seven innings striking out seven batters.
The Gaels scored two runs in the third inning to get the scoring going. Foothill responded in the bottom of the third with a run to make the score 2-1.
After Dublin scored a run in the top of the fifth inning, the Falcons responded by tying the game at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the seventh inning, the Gaels scored two runs to take a 5-3 lead. Maggiora closed out the Falcons in the bottom of the seventh and the Gaels took a win on the road.
The Falcons dropped to 9-11 and are now 5-6 in league play. They will face Amador Valley High School on May 4.
The Gaels improved to 7-15 with the win. They will face Livermore High School on the road on May 5.