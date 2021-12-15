Alameda County — Although there’s still time for the boundary lines to change before they are finalized, most Tri-Valley residents could remain in their same Congressional and state government districts for the next 10 years, according to the latest California Citizens Redistricting Commission maps released during the last week.
Some Dublin residents, however, might find themselves voting for a new congressmember in the House of Representatives. The latest maps show about half of Dublin split away from the 15th District, where they’ve been represented by Eric Swalwell, a former Dublin city councilmember.
Instead, residents along both sides of the 680 freeway and north of Interstate 580 are slated to become the only Alameda County city in a new district of all Contra Costa County cities.
Dublin’s Vice Mayor Jean Josey said she hopes that will change before the boundary lines become final by the end of the month. She said that splitting the city decreases Dublin voters’ impact in elections. They will represent a smaller pool in two districts and will need the attention of two congressmen to bring federal dollars to the city.
Additionally, their interests lie in Alameda County with their neighboring Tri-Valley cities, Josey said. Under the proposed boundaries, Dublin areas east of Dougherty Road will shift into a district with San Ramon, Danville and Alamo.
“They should keep cities whole,” Josey said. “They’ve carved out this little piece of half of Dublin. It doesn’t make any sense to me to put a piece of us with a district that is all Contra Costa County.”
Residents of Livermore, Pleasanton and parts of Dublin would continue to be represented by Swalwell, a high-profile Democrat who sits on both the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees and served as a house manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. The shifted Dublin residents would move to a district currently represented by Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat on the House Rules and Oversight committees, as well as committees on transportation and infrastructure, and education and labor.
The latest map shows Livermore, Pleasanton, the Sunol area and a portion of Dublin grouped with Hayward and a section of Fremont that includes the Centerville district, an area known as “Little Kabul” because of its burgeoning Afghan population.
In November, the Tri-Valley’s five mayors — Pleasanton’s Karla Brown, Dublin’s Melissa Hernandez, Livermore’s Bob Woerner, Danville’s Renee Morgan and San Ramon’s Dave Hudson — wrote to the commission, asking that their communities be placed together because they share common demographics and interests, including transportation networks, sports leagues and sources of employment. So far, that has not happened.
Josey said the city is watching the redistricting commission’s work closely, hoping its letters and public input through telephone calls and emails will influence the 14-member commission to keep Dublin’s population as one. Josey said she understands the commission is trying to balance demographics and population changes, as well as eliminating a Northern California district.
“If we don’t make a stink, it’s easy for them,” Josey said.
In state assembly districts, Dublin residents who live west of Dougherty Road and Pleasanton residents who live west of the 680 freeway would shift from their current 16th Assembly District to the 20th District — currently represented by Dr. Bill Quirk — with Fairview and Hayward.
“Splitting us down the middle dilutes our vote,” Josey said.
Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who lives in Orinda, represents the 16th District, which would continue to include Livermore, most of Pleasanton, Danville, San Ramon, Walnut Creek and a part of Dublin. The portions of Dublin and Pleasanton would go to Quirk’s district.
The latest state Senate map for Sen. Steve Glazer’s 7th District shows he will continue to represent all of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, along with cities including Danville, Alamo, Pleasant Hill, Concord, Martinez and Walnut Creek.
The commission takes public input daily during its online public mapping meetings, as well as numerous emails posted on its website. The commission must complete its work and send its final maps to the Secretary of State by Dec. 27.